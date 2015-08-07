FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber gets lift from governor in Brazil's capital
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 7, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Uber gets lift from governor in Brazil's capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Governor Rodrigo Rollemberg of Brazil’s federal district, home to the country’s government and capital city Brasilia, shot down a bill that would have banned the ride-sharing service Uber.

Rollemberg praised the company’s potential for innovating transport in Brazil.

The city council of Sao Paulo, South America’s largest metropolis, had voted in early July to ban Uber, in a setback for the company after several countries took similar steps this year.

The bill requires a second vote, expected in August, and the signature of Mayor Fernando Haddad.

The company has been meeting resistance from traditional taxi unions and municipal governments that have become accustomed to revenue from the sale of traditional taxi licenses across Brazil.

The company did get support from Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade recently, when its president, Vinicius de Carvalho, voiced support of the ride service and the advantages the increased competition it could bring to the sector. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.