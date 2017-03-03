Uber says it will appeal against UK court verdict over language rules for drivers

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Taxi app Uber said it would appeal after it lost a legal attempt in London's High Court to stop the British capital's transport regulator from forcing private hire drivers to prove their reading and writing skills in English.

Uber launched legal action in August after public body Transport for London (TfL) said that drivers should have to prove their ability to communicate in English, including to a standard of reading and writing which Uber said was too high.

However, the High Court rejected that claim although Uber did manage to overturn proposals by TfL on Friday for drivers to have permanent private hire insurance and for Uber to operate a 24/7 call centre.

"Transport for London's own estimates show that their plans will put more than 33,000 existing private hire drivers out of business," said Tom Elvidge, General Manager of Uber in London. "That's why we intend to appeal this unfair and disproportionate new rule." (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Alistair Smout)