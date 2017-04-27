LONDON Drivers working for Uber in
Britain will be able to access illness and injury cover under a
new scheme from the San Francisco-based company, which has faced
legal challenges over the way it treats its staff.
Uber, which allows users to book and pay for a taxi via a
smartphone app, said on Thursday it would help fund a programme
which provides benefits to those workers also willing to
contribute.
"Drivers who make money through Uber tell us they love the
freedom of being their own boss and choosing if, when and where
they drive. But drivers have also told us they want more
security if something unexpected happens," Jo Bertram, regional
general manager of Uber in the UK, said.
Like other firms in the so-called gig economy, Uber's growth
has come with controversy, drawing protests from traditional
taxi drivers, lawsuits from its drivers and regulatory bans.
Uber is appealing a British tribunal ruling that it should
treat drivers as employees and pay the minimum wage and holiday
pay. It ruled in October that Uber was acting unlawfully by
treating them as self-employed and not providing certain rights.
The company has also faced other rulings over issues such as
the standard of English its drivers must meet and the licence
fees it must pay, as regulators seek to rein in a firm that has
shaken up the traditional taxi industry.
Under the new plan, Uber will make a "significant
contribution" to the cost of joining a scheme run by the
Association of Independent Professionals & the Self-Employed.
Active drivers who have completed at least 500 trips will be
able to join the system by paying 2 pounds ($2.60) a week to
access benefits such as sickness, injury and jury service cover.
($1 = 0.7754 pounds)