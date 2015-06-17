Uber drivers are employees, not contractors -Calif. Labor Commission

WASHINGTON, DC, June 17 (Reuters) - A San Francisco-based driver for ride-hailing service Uber is an employee, according to a ruling by the California Labor Commission.

The ruling earlier this month and filed Tuesday in state court in San Francisco, said Uber is “involved in every aspect of the operation.” Uber has argued its drivers are contractors, not employees.

Uber is appealing a labor commissioner award of about $4,000 in expenses to the driver.

The California ruling came in response to a claim brought by San Francisco-based driver Barbara Ann Berwick. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)