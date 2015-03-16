FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber CFO Brent Callinicos steps down- WSJ
#Industrials
March 16, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Uber CFO Brent Callinicos steps down- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s Chief Financial Officer Brent Callinicos is stepping down, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an email from the online taxi service’s CEO.

Callinicos, a former Google Inc executive, will be an advisor to Uber. No replacement has been named yet, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick told investors in the email, the Journal said.

"Brent has done a wonderful job here at Uber but has decided that it is time for his next journey, one where his wife and daughter take the front seat," Kalanick wrote in the email, which was reviewed by the financial daily. (on.wsj.com/1APpCyz)

Callinicos, who joined Uber in 2013, served as treasurer and chief accountant at Google. (reut.rs/1Fth6vC)

Uber was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

