Uber to enter 100 new Chinese cities in next 12 months- CEO
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

Uber to enter 100 new Chinese cities in next 12 months- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s China unit will enter 100 new cities in the next 12 months, the U.S. ride-hailing service’s Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said on Tuesday, a rapid ramp up from the previous goal of 50 new cities.

Kalanick made the comments at an event held by Uber investor Baidu Inc in Beijing. On Monday, Uber China said it had raised $1.2 billion as part of an ongoing fundraising round. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
