Uber China closes $1 bln fundraising round -sources
August 27, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Uber China closes $1 bln fundraising round -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc’s China arm has closed its $1 billion fundraising round early, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, with investors still hopeful for the U.S.-based ride service despite strong domestic competition in the car-hailing market.

Investors in Uber’s Chinese unit include Hillhouse Capital, Asia’s biggest hedge fund, Chinese Internet giant Baidu Inc , China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd, China Life Insurance Co Ltd, Ping An Insurance Group Co of China among others, said one of the people.

A spokeswoman for Uber declined to comment.

The deal was oversubscribed, said the second source directly familiar with the fundraising. According to a fundraising document seen by Reuters last week, this round values Uber China at $7 billion, with the unit planning to list on the mainland by 2020. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Engen Tham, additional reporting by Shu Zhang; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

