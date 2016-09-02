FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says probing Didi, Uber merger on anti-trust concern
September 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

China says probing Didi, Uber merger on anti-trust concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry is investigating the planned merger of ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and the Chinese unit of U.S. rival Uber Technologies Inc over anti-monopoly concerns, the ministry's spokesman said on Friday.

Shen Danyang told reporters that the Ministry of Commerce would look to protect fair market competition and consumer interests regarding the deal, which will create a roughly $35 billion giant.

The ministry last month said it had not received the necessary application to merge from the two firms. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Adam Jourdan)

