Uber courier is latest to sue over contractor classification

A New York City bicycle messenger has sued Uber Technologies Inc, claiming the company misclassified couriers as independent contractors to avoid paying the minimum wage and covering their expenses, echoing claims in a series of lawsuits by Uber drivers.

The proposed class action was filed in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday by Matthew Burgos, a messenger for Uber's food delivery service, UberEATS, who says he and other couriers are routinely paid less than the minimum wage and required to pay for their own bicycle repairs, helmets, reflective lights and other equipment.

