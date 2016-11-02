FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Uber courier is latest to sue over contractor classification
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 2, 2016 / 8:06 PM / 10 months ago

Uber courier is latest to sue over contractor classification

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A New York City bicycle messenger has sued Uber Technologies Inc, claiming the company misclassified couriers as independent contractors to avoid paying the minimum wage and covering their expenses, echoing claims in a series of lawsuits by Uber drivers.

The proposed class action was filed in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday by Matthew Burgos, a messenger for Uber's food delivery service, UberEATS, who says he and other couriers are routinely paid less than the minimum wage and required to pay for their own bicycle repairs, helmets, reflective lights and other equipment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eoIy6K

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.