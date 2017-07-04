* EU court adviser backs France in case against Uber
* Uber says has already made changes to business in France
* Ride-hailing app has been hit by management upheaval
(Changes dateline to BRUSSELS from LUXEMBOURG, adds details)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, July 4 Uber suffered a new
setback in Europe on Tuesday when an EU court adviser said
France was entitled to charge local managers of the U.S.
ride-hailing app firm with running an illegal taxi service.
Uber played down the non-binding opinion from an advocate
general at the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ),
saying it applied only to a service using unlicensed drivers
known as UberPOP which it had already discontinued in France.
Judges will make a final ruling later this year. However,
they generally follow the advice of their advocates general and
the comments come two months after another opinion, which
rejected Uber's argument that it was only a digital platform and
so subject to less regulation than a transport firm.
The European court battles are being fought as Uber
struggles with last month's departure of its co-founder and
chief executive Travis Kalanick following a string of scandals
that have battered one of the global stars of the U.S. tech
industry.
The latest case before the ECJ was referred to it by a
French court in Lille and concerns a 2014 French law on taxis
and chauffeured services which makes it a criminal offence to
organise illegal taxi services and sets restrictions on the use
of software to find customers in the street.
Uber had argued that it was not a taxi company and that the
criminal fines imposed on two of its French managers were not
valid because the French taxi law infringed EU rules under which
limitations on digital services in the bloc require prior
approval from Brussels.
Advocate General Maciej Szpunar, who also provided the
opinion in the Spanish case in May, disagreed and upheld
France's right to prohibit and punish illegal transport
activities like UberPOP without seeking EU approval of its law.
"Member states may prohibit and punish, as a matter of
criminal law, the illegal exercise of transport activities in
the context of the UberPOP service, without notifying the
Commission of the draft law in advance," he said in statement.
Uber said it now only operates in France with licensed cab
drivers, as it does in many of its main European markets.
Uber was fined 800,000 euros ($908,000) last year and two of
its executives were also fined for running an illegal taxi
service with UberPOP. The case is currently being appealed and
an outcome is expected at the end of the year.
Notably, Szpunar also said that member states remained free
to punish illegal transport activities provided by
intermediaries such as Uber without asking for Brussels' green
light regardless of whether Uber was considered a transport or
an information society service.
($1 = 0.8810 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald/Keith Weir)