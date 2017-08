SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected a proposed class action settlement in a lawsuit brought by Uber drivers who claimed they were employees entitled to expenses.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco ruled that the settlement, in which Uber would have paid up to $100 million, was not fair or adequate for drivers. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)