3 months ago
Uber fights drivers' bid to revive claims over improper fees
#Westlaw News
June 2, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 months ago

Uber fights drivers' bid to revive claims over improper fees

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc has told a U.S. judge that despite its recent admission that drivers in New York were charged millions of dollars in inflated fees, he should not consider reviving a proposed class action claim that the company breached its contract with them.

Uber's lawyers at Littler Mendelson filed a short letter in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday asking U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis to reject a request by two drivers to reconsider his March decision dismissing the claim, which is part of a larger lawsuit, in light of the company's concession.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qJAr8D

