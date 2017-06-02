Uber fights drivers' bid to revive claims over improper fees

Uber Technologies Inc has told a U.S. judge that despite its recent admission that drivers in New York were charged millions of dollars in inflated fees, he should not consider reviving a proposed class action claim that the company breached its contract with them.

Uber's lawyers at Littler Mendelson filed a short letter in federal court in Brooklyn on Thursday asking U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis to reject a request by two drivers to reconsider his March decision dismissing the claim, which is part of a larger lawsuit, in light of the company's concession.

