FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity joins race to fund Uber, sees valuation at $17 bln -report
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Fidelity joins race to fund Uber, sees valuation at $17 bln -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments has joined the race to lead Uber Technologies Inc’s new financing, valuing the San Francisco-based online car booking service provider at about $17 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Other investors were keen on investing in the startup, and the terms of the funding could change, said Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/pyr79v)

The completion of this new financing would make the company more valuable than car-rental service Hertz Global Holdings Inc and retailer Best Buy Co.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that General Atlantic, BlackRock and Technology Crossover Ventures were among those interested in contributing to an investment round.

Uber and Fidelity were not immediately available for comment after normal business hours.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.