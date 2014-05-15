FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber in talks to secure new funding at $10 bln-plus valuation -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Uber in talks to secure new funding at $10 bln-plus valuation -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc, which arranges car rides on demand, is in talks to secure a new round of financing from private equity investors that may value the company at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying.

The size and value of the funding may change, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing one of the people.

Uber’s last round of financing pegged the fast-growing startup’s value at $3.5 billion. The company pairs people looking for rides with drivers in major cities and is part of a crop of startups such as AirBnB now profiting off an expanding “sharing economy.”

Uber, which is backed by investors including Benchmark Capital, TPG Capital and Google Ventures, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.