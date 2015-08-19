FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Uber aims at a mln rides a day in India, gets funds from Tata Group
August 19, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Uber aims at a mln rides a day in India, gets funds from Tata Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to per day in headline, paragraph 3, 4)

By Nivedita Bhattacharjee

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Taxi hailing service Uber Technologies Inc has received fresh investment from Tata Opportunities Fund, a private equity fund advised by India’s Tata Capital, as it expands its business, the companies said.

The companies did not disclose the amount of investment but a source close to the matter said it was between $75 million and $100 million.

Uber is also planning to increase the number of rides in the country to more than a million per day in the next six to nine months, the company’s India president, Amit Jain, told Reuters.

Industry sources said the company was averaging about 200,000 trips a day in India currently. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
