Uber appoints new country head in India
#India Top News
May 31, 2015 / 6:37 PM / 2 years ago

Uber appoints new country head in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee works inside the office of U.S. online cab-hailing company Uber, on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

(Reuters) - Online taxi hailing service Uber Technologies Inc named a new country head for India on Sunday to lead the San Francisco-based company’s expansion there.

Uber said it has appointed Amit Jain as President, Uber India, in a newly created position. Jain used to be president of U.S. home rentals website operator Rent.com, the company said.

Counted among the most valuable start-ups in the world, Uber has lagged local rival Ola in India. The company has tweaked its business model to include cash payments and tie-ups with operators of autorickshaws as it tries to get a bigger market share in the country.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.