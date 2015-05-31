Uber appoints new country head in India

May 31 (Reuters) - Online taxi hailing service Uber Technologies Inc named a new country head for India on Sunday to lead the San Francisco-based company’s expansion there.

Uber said it has appointed Amit Jain as President, Uber India, in a newly created position. Jain used to be president of U.S. home rentals website operator Rent.com, the company said.

Counted among the most valuable start-ups in the world, Uber has lagged local rival Ola in India. The company has tweaked its business model to include cash payments and tie-ups with operators of autorickshaws as it tries to get a bigger market share in the country. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)