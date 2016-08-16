FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Uber, NLRB at impasse over subpoenaed documents
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 16, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

Uber, NLRB at impasse over subpoenaed documents

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc and the National Labor Relations Board have reached a stalemate over the agency's wide-ranging demands for documents that could show the company's drivers were misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees, according to a court filing.

Uber, represented by Littler Mendelson, and the board said in a joint filing in federal court in San Francisco on Monday that an Aug. 3 meeting over subpoenas the NLRB issued in December yielded some results. But the parties told U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore that she would ultimately have to decide the scope of the agency's investigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2byd7GU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.