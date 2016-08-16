Uber, NLRB at impasse over subpoenaed documents

Uber Technologies Inc and the National Labor Relations Board have reached a stalemate over the agency's wide-ranging demands for documents that could show the company's drivers were misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees, according to a court filing.

Uber, represented by Littler Mendelson, and the board said in a joint filing in federal court in San Francisco on Monday that an Aug. 3 meeting over subpoenas the NLRB issued in December yielded some results. But the parties told U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore that she would ultimately have to decide the scope of the agency's investigation.

