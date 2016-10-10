Uber can't put brakes on Philadelphia driver lawsuit

A federal judge has allowed the bulk of a lawsuit claiming Uber Technologies Inc misclassified drivers in Philadelphia as independent contractors to move forward, in one of the few cases of its kind against the ride-hailing company to escape arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson in Philadelphia on Friday rejected claims by Uber and its lawyers at Littler Mendelson that three drivers for limousine service Uber Black seeking to represent a citywide class had not plausibly alleged that the company was their employer.

