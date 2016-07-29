Judge denies Uber motion to compel arbitration in surge-pricing lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday denied a motion by Uber Technologies Inc to compel arbitration in a passenger lawsuit over so-called surge pricing brought against the ride-hailing company's chief executive.

Spencer Meyer, the Connecticut passenger who filed the lawsuit, was subject to a user agreement requiring that disputes with San Francisco-based Uber be arbitrated. Although Meyer sued only CEO Travis Kalanick, the company requested arbitration after Uber was added as a defendant to the lawsuit last month. (Editing by Richard Chang)