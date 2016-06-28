FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber, Lyft resolve litigation involving top executives
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Uber, Lyft resolve litigation involving top executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 (Reuters) - Lyft and its former chief operating officer Travis VanderZanden have settled litigation in California, court filings show, in which Lyft accused VanderZanden of breaking his confidentiality pledges when he went to work for rival ride service Uber.

A Lyft spokesman confirmed the settlement on Monday but declined to disclose details.

Uber also withdrew a subpoena on Monday in separate litigation over a data breach at Uber, which had targeted an Internet address assigned to Lyft’s chief technology officer, according to a court filing.

An Uber representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Mark Potter)

