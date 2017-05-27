Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper

May 27 (Reuters) - The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.

Bonnie Kalanick, 71, mother of CEO Travis Kalanick, was with her husband, Donald Kalanick when their boat struck a rock and sank, the paper reported law enforcement authorities as saying.

The CEO's father Donald Kalanick was being treated at an area hospital for what was described as moderate injuries.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said there was a deadly boating accident on Pine Flat Lake and did not identify the victims by name but said they were a married couple in their early 70s.

Uber officials were not immediately available for comment.

The Fresno Bee quoted an Uber spokesperson as saying in a statement: "Last night, Travis and his family suffered an unspeakable tragedy."

"His mother passed away in a devastating boating accident near Fresno and his father is in serious condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Travis and his family in this heartbreaking time," the statement said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)