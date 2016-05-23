FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber drivers' lawyer counters mounting objections to $100 mln settlement
May 23, 2016 / 11:01 PM / in a year

Uber drivers' lawyer counters mounting objections to $100 mln settlement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner The lead attorney for a class of 385,000 Uber Technologies Inc drivers has responded to claims that a proposed settlement with the company worth up to $100 million is not good enough for drivers, saying she salvaged the case from the “precipice of failure” and the risks of going to trial were too great.

Boston attorney Shannon-Liss Riordan on Friday filed a response in U.S. District Court in San Francisco to about 30 objections by drivers and lawyers representing plaintiffs in similar cases claiming Uber misclassified drivers as independent contractors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1syjA8S

