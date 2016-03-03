FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uber, Ola launch rival motorbike-hailing services in Bengaluru
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
March 3, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Uber, Ola launch rival motorbike-hailing services in Bengaluru

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee works inside the office of U.S. online cab-hailing company Uber, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc. and Ola launched rival motorcycle-hailing services in Bengaluru on Thursday, as the competitors go head-to-head to target commuters tired of sitting in their cars in traffic.

Two-wheelers are the most popular form of transport in many of India’s traffic-clogged cities, but schemes to rent a bike and driver by the kilometre are rare.

Uber, which is investing heavily to compete against local ride-hailing services across Asia, including Ola in India, is piloting “uberMOTO” as a project developed specifically for cities in emerging markets.

Last week it announced its first motorcycle scheme, choosing Thailand’s capital Bangkok, where it will compete with GrabTaxi, which already lets users book motorcycle taxis in some South East Asian countries.

Ola, also based in Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, and backed by Japan’s Softbank Group, said its “Bike Taxis” would help customers zip through traffic.

India is one of the world’s largest markets for two-wheelers.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.