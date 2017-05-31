FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber posts $708 mln loss, finance head leaves - WSJ
May 31, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 3 months ago

Uber posts $708 mln loss, finance head leaves - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc's head of finance is leaving as the ride-hailing company reported continued big losses for the first quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The ride-hailing company's first-quarter revenue was $3.4 billion, up 18 percent from the fourth quarter, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/2rcyDHM)

Uber's first quarter loss, excluding employee stock compensation and other items, was $708 million, narrower than the $991 million reported three months earlier, the Journal reported.

Uber's head of finance, Gautam Gupta, is leaving the company in July to join another startup in San Francisco, the report said.

Uber was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

