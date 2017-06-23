By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO A California state judge said on
Thursday that San Francisco can demand from Uber records
containing the ride-hailing company's driver contact
information, the city attorney said.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera last month sought
a court order compelling Uber Technologies Inc to
comply with the city's demands for information about the
company's drivers. The city Treasurer and Tax Collector's Office
wants the names, addresses and driver's license numbers of
Uber's drivers.
Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer in San Francisco said in
court that he will rule that the tax office has the authority to
subpoena Uber for the information, Herrera said in a statement.
The official ruling was expected as early as late Thursday.
Uber had provided the city with the driver information for
more than two years, but stopped in December. The company argues
that the request violates driver privacy and could endanger
drivers' safety.
Ulmer said Uber had failed to show that the information
requested constitutes a protected trade secret or that its
disclosure would violate drivers' privacy. The city says the
driver data provided through the subpoena would be protected and
treated as confidential taxpayer information and not posted
publicly.
However, the city says it would use the subpoenaed
information to contact Uber drivers and request they fill out a
business registration. Information provided on the registration,
which may include a business name and address such as a post
office box, would be posted on a public website.
The case does not involve Lyft Inc, Uber's ride-hailing
competitor also based in San Francisco. Lyft does provide driver
data to the city.
The judge directed Uber and the city to confer and report
back to him by July 3.
In a separate case, San Francisco earlier this month issued
subpoenas to Uber and Lyft for a broad scope of records on
driving and business practices as part of an investigation to
determine whether the companies have become a public nuisance.
That case is ongoing.