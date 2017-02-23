FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Alphabet's self-driving car unit sues Uber over stolen trade secrets
December 22, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 6 months ago

Alphabet's self-driving car unit sues Uber over stolen trade secrets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car unit sued Uber Technologies and its autonomous trucking subsidiary Otto in federal court on Thursday over allegations of theft of its confidential sensor technology.

The complaint in the Northern District of California said that Uber and Otto, acquired by the ride services company in August, stole confidential information on Waymo's lidar sensor technology to "avoid incurring the risk, time and expense of independently developing their own technology." (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Grant McCool)

