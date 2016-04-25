Uber drivers' employment status is in NLRB's hands after settlement

Uber Technologies Inc’s tentative settlement of a major class action has dashed hopes that courts would soon rule on the crucial issue of whether its drivers are employees or independent contractors, and turned attention to National Labor Relations Board cases that pose the same question.

The NLRB is pursuing complaints claiming Uber illegally barred drivers from discussing working conditions that will likely yield important decisions on whether the workers can unionize, while General Counsel Richard Griffin last month said the misclassification of gig economy workers was a top priority for his office.

