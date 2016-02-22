FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan Uber driver held without bail on 6 murder charges in rampage
February 22, 2016 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

Michigan Uber driver held without bail on 6 murder charges in rampage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb 22 (Reuters) - A judge denied bail for the Michigan Uber driver who was arraigned on Monday on 16 criminal counts, including six murder charges, in a fatal shooting spree in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

Jason Dalton, 45, appeared via video link before a judge at his arraignment on charges stemming from what prosecutors said was an attack on randomly targeted victims at an apartment complex, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Kalamazoo, about 150 miles (240 km) west of Detroit. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

