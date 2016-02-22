Michigan Uber driver charged with 16 counts, including murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Feb 22 (Reuters) - A Michigan man who worked as an Uber driver was charged with 16 counts, including six for murder, in the fatal weekend shootings of six people in Kalamazoo, documents filed on Monday by a county prosecutor said.

Jason Dalton, 45, has been charged with six counts of open murder, punishable by up to life in prison, as well as two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and eight felony firearms violations, Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Chris Reese)