10 months ago
Uber loses bid to quash NLRB subpoenas
October 20, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 10 months ago

Uber loses bid to quash NLRB subpoenas

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Uber Technologies Inc to quash subpoenas from the National Labor Relations Board as it tries to determine whether the company's drivers were misclassified as independent contractors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim in San Francisco on Wednesday said Uber, represented by Littler Mendelson, waived its ability to challenge the scope of the NLRB's subpoenas in court when it failed to first file a petition asking the agency to revoke them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eWoVEA

