Uber loses bid to quash NLRB subpoenas

A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Uber Technologies Inc to quash subpoenas from the National Labor Relations Board as it tries to determine whether the company's drivers were misclassified as independent contractors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim in San Francisco on Wednesday said Uber, represented by Littler Mendelson, waived its ability to challenge the scope of the NLRB's subpoenas in court when it failed to first file a petition asking the agency to revoke them.

