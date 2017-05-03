SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc
goes before a U.S. judge on Wednesday to fight for the right to
continue work on its self-driving car program, the latest phase
in a courtroom battle over trade secrets that threatens to
topple a central pillar of Uber's growth strategy.
The ride-services company is contesting a lawsuit by
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, which
accused former Waymo engineer and current Uber executive Anthony
Levandowski of taking technical secrets from Waymo and using
them to help Uber's self-driving car development.
If it were proven that Levandowski and Uber conspired in
taking the information, that could have dire consequences for
Uber, say legal and ride-hailing industry experts. Uber's $68
billion valuation is propped up in part by investors' belief it
will be a dominant player in the emerging business of
self-driving cars.
At issue on Wednesday is Waymo's demand that U.S. District
Court Judge William Alsup in San Francisco issue an injunction
barring Uber from using any of the technology that Waymo said
was stolen. If Alsup issues a broadly worded order against Uber,
it could all but shut down Uber's self-driving car program while
court proceedings continue.
Alsup is not expected to rule immediately on Wednesday, but
he may intimate which way he is leaning. At a hearing last
month, Alsup warned Uber that it may face an injunction, saying
of the evidence amassed by Waymo: "I've never seen a record this
strong in 42 years."
Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick has said that
autonomous vehicles, though still in their infancy, are critical
to the company's long-term success and future growth.
Indeed, autonomous cars promise to change the economics of
the ride-hailing business. Among Uber's biggest expenses is the
cost of attracting drivers, who have a high turnover rate. And
Uber's ability to expand into suburban and rural markets, and
areas with low vehicle ownership, and continue to offer a ride
within three minutes, largely hinges on the availability of a
network of self-driving vehicles.
"This is central to Uber," said Arun Sundararajan, a
professor at New York University and author of the book "The
Sharing Economy," noting that Uber has more at stake than some
of its rivals.
"If Google can't launch their self-driving car for 10 years
instead of five, this will be a little blip in Google's
multibillion-dollar revenue. Uber is the one that really depends
on it."
Uber has faced a string of setbacks in recent months,
including allegations of sexual harassment from a former
employee and the public release of a video of Kalanick berating
an Uber driver. The company, though still growing strongly, is
losing hundreds of millions of dollars a quarter, according to
information the company released last month.
"Any big setback here would likely hit its valuation hard,"
said Jan Dawson, an Uber analyst with Jackdaw Research. A
blanket ban on Uber's autonomous efforts "would certainly stall
its efforts for a while and put it even further behind Waymo and
others."
Uber has self-driving tests underway in Pittsburgh, San
Francisco and Arizona. It started work on the technology six
years after Google began.
Other industry watchers say that Uber, which has deep
pockets and other value propositions such as huge swaths of
traffic and rider data, could ride out a negative ruling in the
Waymo case.
The Waymo lawsuit, filed in February, revolves around a
laser-based technology called Lidar that allows cars to "see"
their surroundings and detect the location of other cars and
pedestrians.
Waymo said Levandowski, who until last week was head of
Uber's self-driving car program, stole more than 14,000
confidential documents before leaving his job at Waymo in
January 2016. He formed a self-driving truck startup, Otto,
which Uber bought in August for $680 million.
Uber has said Waymo's claims are false, and in a court
filing called the preliminary injunction motion "a misfire."
Uber has not denied Levandowski took files from Waymo, but said
it never possessed any of the confidential information that
Waymo accused Levandowski of stealing.
Levandowski himself has invoked his constitutional right
against self-incrimination because of the possibility of a
future criminal probe. And last week, Levandowski said in an
email to Uber employees he would stay at Uber but was stepping
down from his work on Lidar.
"You're left to assume the worst," said Elizabeth Rowe, an
intellectual property professor at University of Florida Levin
College of Law.
In a deposition of Levandowski last month, attorneys for
Waymo also probed Levandowski about Kalanick, whether the CEO
encouraged him to take Waymo's confidential material, according
to a court transcript. Levandowski invoked the Fifth Amendment.
A spokesman for Uber declined to comment on the deposition.