SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he
had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had
conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to
steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and
that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction
against the ride service.
At a hearing in San Francisco federal court, U.S. District
Judge William Alsup said it was undisputed that the engineer,
Anthony Levandowski, downloaded about 14,000 documents shortly
before he stopped working for Waymo.
If it were proven that Levandowski and Uber conspired in
taking Waymo's information, that could have dire consequences
for Uber, say legal and ride-hailing industry experts.
Uber's $68 billion valuation is supported partly by
investors' belief it will be a dominant player in the emerging
business of self-driving cars.
However, Alsup expressed skepticism over whether Uber
actually used any Waymo trade secrets.
"I've given you lots of discovery, and so far you don't have
any smoking gun" showing that Uber knew Levandowski possessed
any Waymo trade secrets, Alsup said.
Waymo attorney Charles Verhoeven said the company suspects
such evidence exists. Levandowski declined to answer questions
during a deposition, citing his constitutional rights against
self incrimination.
Verhoeven also said Uber was improperly withholding
thousands of documents on the grounds that they are confidential
legal documents.
The judge did not make a ruling from the bench on Wednesday.
The hearing is the latest phase in a courtroom battle over
trade secrets that threatens to topple a central pillar of
Uber's growth strategy.
Autonomous cars promise to change the economics of the
ride-hailing business.
Among Uber's biggest expenses is the cost of attracting
drivers, who have a high turnover rate. And Uber's ability to
expand into suburban and rural markets, and areas with low
vehicle ownership, and continue to offer a ride within three
minutes, largely hinges on the availability of a network of
self-driving vehicles.
Waymo on Wednesday sought to buttress its case by arguing
that Levandowski and Uber had conspired against Waymo. It said
the engineer was planning to work for Uber while he still was
employed at Waymo.
Levandowski formed a self-driving trucking company, Otto,
after leaving Waymo, and Uber later bought Otto.
Waymo attorneys showed a slide of an Uber document showing
Levandowski had been promised 5.3 million restricted stock units
of Uber. That was worth more than $250 million in January 2016,
the lawyer said, without describing in detail the basis of the
valuation.
An Uber spokesman said the stock award was actually made in
connection with Uber’s acquisition of Otto in August 2016, and
the vesting start date was backdated to late January so that
Levandowski's time at Otto counted for the Uber vesting
schedule.
Alsup himself did not appear shocked. "So what? That’s a lot
of money I guess, but why wouldn’t he get a lot of money?" he
asked.
Verhoeven said it was circumstantial evidence of bad intent
by Levandowski and Uber. "He’s getting awarded stock by Uber
when he’s supposedly starting his own company," he said.
Uber attorney Arturo Gonzalez on Wednesday said that
attorneys had spent more than 6,000 hours on document review and
had not found any sign of the Waymo documents in Uber's system.
Alsup complimented Uber's search efforts. However, the judge
said that documents Uber has withheld about its acquisition of
Otto are "a treasure trove" that will be key to the case. He has
not decided wither Uber has properly shielded those documents.
The judge also said he was still considering whether to send
Waymo's trade secret claims to arbitration, which would not be
public.