BRIEF-Dextera Surgical reports Q3 loss per share of $0.50
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
April 27 Uber Technologies Inc said the head of its self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from his role for the remainder of the company's litigation with Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet Inc.
Levandowski, however, will remain with the ride-hailing service, an Uber spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters on Thursday.
Business Insider first reported the news. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Dextera surgical reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results
* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results