Uber says never used Waymo files on self-driving

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Friday said its self-driving sensor technology was "fundamentally different" from Waymo's, denying that confidential files allegedly stolen from Waymo ever made it onto its servers, the latest salvo in a high-profile dispute between the two technology rivals.

In a federal filing, the ride services company said its self-driving technology was independently developed, and never relied on Alphabet Inc-owned Waymo's confidential files. The two companies locked in litigation are both vying to be the first to bring autonomous vehicles to the public. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)