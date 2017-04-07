FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Uber says never used Waymo files on self-driving
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 4 months ago

Uber says never used Waymo files on self-driving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Friday said its self-driving sensor technology was "fundamentally different" from Waymo's, denying that confidential files allegedly stolen from Waymo ever made it onto its servers, the latest salvo in a high-profile dispute between the two technology rivals.

In a federal filing, the ride services company said its self-driving technology was independently developed, and never relied on Alphabet Inc-owned Waymo's confidential files. The two companies locked in litigation are both vying to be the first to bring autonomous vehicles to the public. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

