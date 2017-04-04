Uber exec has 'no basis' to believe criminal probe underway -court filing

April 4 (Reuters) - An Uber executive at the center of a high-profile legal dispute with Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving-car unit has "no basis to believe" any criminal investigation is underway over allegations of trade secret theft, the executive's lawyer said in a court filing.

Waymo sued ride services company Uber Technologies Inc earlier this year, alleging that a former Waymo executive, Anthony Levandowski, downloaded over 14,000 confidential documents before leaving the company to subsequently join Uber.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Levandowski's lawyer said the executive was asserting his constitutional right against self incrimination to protect himself in the event of any future criminal probe. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)