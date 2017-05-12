FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge rejects Uber bid to move Waymo case to arbitration
May 12, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 3 months ago

U.S. judge rejects Uber bid to move Waymo case to arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.

Uber had argued that an arbitrator, not a jury, should decide the merits of Waymo's February lawsuit alleging that a key engineer had stolen trade secrets from Waymo and brought them to Uber. Unlike court proceedings, which are largely conducted in public, arbitrations take place behind closed doors. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

