U.S. judge dismisses Uber driver lawsuit over data breach

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit filed by an Uber driver against the ride service over a data breach disclosed by the company, according to a ruling on Monday.

In February, Uber revealed that as many as 50,000 of its drivers’ names and license numbers had been improperly downloaded. One driver, Sasha Antman, sued Uber alleging poor network security.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco ruled that Antman had not plausibly alleged that Uber’s conduct surrounding the data breach caused injury. Beeler gave Antman’s attorneys 28 days to file an amended lawsuit to try to establish legal standing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)