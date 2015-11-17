FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber can't appeal class certification order in U.S. driver lawsuit
November 17, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Uber can't appeal class certification order in U.S. driver lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday denied ride service Uber’s request to immediately appeal an order approving class certification in a lawsuit filed by drivers who wish to be deemed employees.

The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, was made in a case in which drivers contend they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

