Uber can't appeal class certification order in U.S. driver lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday denied ride service Uber’s request to immediately appeal an order approving class certification in a lawsuit filed by drivers who wish to be deemed employees.

The ruling, from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, was made in a case in which drivers contend they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)