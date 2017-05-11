FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU top court adviser says Uber is transport service, may need licences
May 11, 2017 / 7:55 AM / 3 months ago

EU top court adviser says Uber is transport service, may need licences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, May 11 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.

"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport: Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorisations under national law," the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said in a statement.

The opinion is non-binding but judges at the court tend to follow it in most cases. (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

