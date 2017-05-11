Uber says being deemed a transport firm will not change much

BRUSSELS, May 11 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing app Uber said on Thursday that being deemed a transportation company would not change the way it is regulated in most European Union countries, in response to an EU top court opinion.

An adviser to the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) rejected the company's argument that it is merely a digital enabler.

"Being considered a transportation company would not change the way we are regulated in most EU countries as that is already the situation today," an Uber spokeswoman said in a statement.

"It will, however, undermine the much needed reform of outdated laws which prevent millions of Europeans from accessing a reliable ride at the tap of a button," the spokeswoman said.

She said Uber would await the final ruling later this year. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)