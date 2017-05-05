By Dan Levine and Joseph Menn
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO The U.S. Department of Justice has
begun a criminal investigation into Uber Technologies Inc's
use of a software tool that helped its drivers evade
local transportation regulators, two sources familiar with the
situation said.
Uber has acknowledged the software, known as "Greyball,"
helped it identify and circumvent government officials who were
trying to clamp down on Uber in areas where its service had not
yet been approved, such as Portland, Oregon.
The company prohibited the use of Greyball for this purpose
shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in
March, saying the program was created to check ride requests to
prevent fraud and safeguard drivers. The Times report triggered
a barrage of negative publicity for the company.
The criminal probe could become a significant problem facing
the company that is already struggling with an array of recent
business and legal issues.
An Uber spokesman and the Justice Department declined to
comment. Uber lawyers said in letters to Portland authorities,
which Portland made public in a report last week, that the
Greyball technology was used ”exceedingly sparingly” in that
city, before the service was approved there in 2015.
The nature of any potential federal criminal violation, and
the likelihood of anyone being charged, is unclear. The
investigation is still in its early stages, the sources said.
Bloomberg news service reported the existence of a federal
probe last week, but did not identify it as criminal.
AGGRESSIVE STARTUP
Uber received a subpoena from a Northern California grand
jury seeking documents concerning how the software tool
functioned and where it was deployed, one person familiar with
the request said. That indicates a criminal investigation is
underway. The second source confirmed that was the case.
A subpoena from a grand jury is a formal request for
documents or testimony concerning a potential crime. It does
not, in itself, indicate wrongdoing or mean charges will be
brought.
The ride services company's board has retained an outside
law firm, Shearman & Sterling LLP, to conduct its own internal
investigation into what transpired, those two sources and a
third said.
A Shearman spokeswoman did not return a message seeking
comment.
Uber, a venture capital-backed firm most recently valued at
$68 billion, has long had a reputation as an aggressive startup.
It has been battered with multiple controversies over the
last few months that have raised questions about Chief Executive
Travis Kalanick and led him to say he needed "leadership help."
MINING CREDIT CARD INFO
The technology at issue in the criminal probe helped Uber
tag some users so that they saw a different version of its
standard app, the company said in a blog post in March.
Uber said Greyball obscured the real location of Uber cars
in various circumstances, including the possibility of physical
threats or merely to test new features.
The program was part of a broader Uber system, called
Violation of Terms of Service, that analyzed credit card, device
identification, location data and other factors to predict
whether a request for a ride was legitimate, current and former
employees said.
The technology was used partly to prevent fraud and protect
drivers from harm, the company blog post said. If a ride request
was deemed illegitimate, Uber's app showed bogus information and
the requester would not be picked up, the employees told
Reuters.
However, the Greyball technique was also used against
suspected local officials who could have been looking to fine
drivers, impound cars or otherwise prevent Uber from operating,
the employees said.
The system might have gone farther than suggested by Uber's
terms of service for app users. For example, it mined credit
card information to see if the owner was affiliated with a
credit union used by police and checked social media profiles to
assess the likelihood that the person was in law enforcement.
After the Times exposed the program in March, regulators who
had been unable to catch Uber in places where it was banned
accused the company of obstructing their inquiries.
Transportation officials in Portland investigated and
reported last week that Uber had used Greyball to evade 16
Portland Bureau of Transportation officials, denying them dozens
of rides, in December 2014 before Uber was authorized to operate
there.
The city said it found no evidence that the behavior was
repeated when Uber re-entered the market in April 2015.
Uber said it used the Greyball technology in December 2014,
while it was operating without approval, because it was “deeply
concerned that its driver-partners would be penalized
financially” or otherwise for their driving.