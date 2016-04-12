FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Uber says gave U.S. agencies data on more than 12 mln users
April 12, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Uber says gave U.S. agencies data on more than 12 mln users

April 12 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday released its first ever transparency report detailing the information requested by not only U.S. law enforcement agencies, but also by regulators.

The ride-sharing company said that between July and December 2015, it had provided information on more than 12 million riders and drivers to various U.S. regulators and on 469 users to state and federal law agencies. (ubr.to/1WpJwyX)

The privately held company, valued at more than $60 billion, said the agencies requested information on trips, trip requests, pickup and dropoff areas, fares, vehicles, and drivers.

Uber said it got 415 requests from law enforcement agencies, a majority of which came from state governments, and that it was able to provide data in nearly 85 percent of the cases.

A large number of the law enforcement requests were related to fraud investigations or the use of stolen credit cards, according to the report.

Uber said it had not received any national security letters or orders under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance act.

The company has not disclosed such requests for information from other countries. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

