BRIEF-Uber Technologies says Tata Opportunities Fund to make investment in co
August 19, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Uber Technologies says Tata Opportunities Fund to make investment in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies:

* Uber Technologies Inc says Tata Opportunities Fund will make significant investment in co

Source Text: Uber and Tata Opportunities Fund (TOF), the flagship private equity fund advised by Tata Capital, today announced that TOF will make a significant investment in Uber, the first such investment made by TOF in a global company with headquarters outside India and underscores the confidence in Uber. The partnership is a milestone for both entities and will help Uber expand its services and solutions in India by leveraging the Tata Opportunity Fund’s network within the wider Tata Group as well as externally. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

