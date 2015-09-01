U.S. judge gives Uber drivers class action status

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Tuesday Uber drivers are entitled to class action status in litigation over whether they are independent contractors or employees, part of a case that could have wide implications for the sharing economy.

Three drivers sued Uber in a federal court in San Francisco, contending they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves. (Reporting by Dan Levine)