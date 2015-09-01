FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge gives Uber drivers class action status
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge gives Uber drivers class action status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Tuesday Uber drivers are entitled to class action status in litigation over whether they are independent contractors or employees, part of a case that could have wide implications for the sharing economy.

Three drivers sued Uber in a federal court in San Francisco, contending they are employees and entitled to reimbursement for expenses, including gas and vehicle maintenance. The drivers currently pay those costs themselves. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

