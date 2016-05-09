FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber drivers, if employees, owed $730 mln more -court documents
May 9, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Uber drivers, if employees, owed $730 mln more -court documents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9 (Reuters) - Drivers who worked for ride-hailing service Uber in California and Massachusetts over the past seven years would have been entitled to an estimated $730 million in expense reimbursements had they been employees rather than contractors, according to court documents made public on Monday.

The figure was calculated by attorneys for drivers in a class action against the company, based on a standard rate for mileage reimbursement set the U.S. government, and on data provided by Uber. Uber disputes the idea that drivers would ever be entitled to that reimbursement rate. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

