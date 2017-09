SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - A lead plaintiff in a driver class action against Uber said he does not support a proposed settlement in which thousands of drivers would receive up to $100 million, but remain independent contractors instead of employees.

According to a court filing on Monday, driver Douglas O‘Connor said the deal “is not in my interest or in the interest of any Uber driver.” (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)