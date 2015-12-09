FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge expands driver class-action lawsuit against Uber
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge expands driver class-action lawsuit against Uber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday ruled that Uber drivers can participate in a class-action lawsuit against the company over their employment status, even if they did not opt out of an arbitration clause in their contracts.

Earlier this year, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco said Uber drivers must have opted out of arbitration to be a member of the class. However, on Wednesday Chen found some of Uber’s arbitration agreements unenforceable.

Chen also ruled that drivers could pursue expense reimbursement claims against the company as a class action. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.