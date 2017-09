SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 (Reuters) - Ride service Uber has agreed to pay up to $100 million to settle a class action lawsuit over whether its California drivers are employees or independent contractors.

Out of that money, $84 million is guaranteed to drivers and $16 million is contingent on an increase in Uber’s value, according to a statement from lawyers representing the drivers. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Michael Perry)