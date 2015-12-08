FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber says has government approval to operate in Jakarta
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Uber says has government approval to operate in Jakarta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. ride sharing service operator Uber said on Tuesday it had received the green light from the Jakarta governor to operate in the Indonesian capital.

“Yesterday, the Jakarta Government took a first step towards making history,” Uber said in a statement.

“Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) officially recognized Uber’s value and legality having received approval from the BKPM (Indonesia’s investment coordinating board),” the company added.

Uber has been aggressively expanding globally, but it has faced regulatory and competitive obstacles in major markets.

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
